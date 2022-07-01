NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Several construction projects are underway on Alabama A&M University’s campus, including two new buildings that are almost finished.

A 6,000-seat event center will be used for sporting events, university ceremonies, and community events. According to Brian Shipp, the Director of University Facilities, the construction project is about 80% complete.



Alabama A&M Event Center

The university has begun installing gutters and landscaping the grounds. Inside the facility, crews are painting and installing stadium-style seats.

A few streets over, the $7.6 million welcome center is nearly complete. The building will house retail space, restaurants, and AAMU Admissions.

Alabama A&M Spokesperson Jerome Saintjones said construction is on track to be completed in fall 2022.

“Construction is in full force at Alabama A&M University as the timeline slowly approaches fall 2022,” Saintjones said in a statement on Friday. “Once completed, the facility will offer students and the Huntsville vicinity an additional 6,000-seat venue for a wide range of events and ceremonies.”

Alabama A&M Welcome Center

Saintjones said the new buildings have changed the shape of A&M’s landscape, and they open up event opportunities for the Huntsville community.