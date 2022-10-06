NORMAL, Ala (WHNT) — Alabama A&M has chosen a contractor for the upcoming renovation project for the animal science building on the Huntsville Campus.

Real estate development commercial construction firm the Highland group announced Thursday that they had been chosen as general contractor for the project.

The project will include interior enhancements and structural renovations to the animal science building which houses the university’s Department of Food and Animal Sciences.

The Highland Group said it is proud to be able to help the university with the renovations and any future projects.