Alabama airports get grant money for improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama airports are getting $61 million from the federal government for improvements.

The money, which is coming through Federal Aviation Administration and CARES Act grants, will go to more than two dozen airports in the states, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office.

Huntsville International Airport received the largest amount of money. The airport received $23,374,511 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate the airport’s west runway, and $1,525,000 to buy an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and install security cameras.

In northeast Alabama, Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field received $380,200 to construct a taxilane. Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field received $166,667 to construct a runway and a taxiway. And Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field will get $309,434 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate a runway.

Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur received $585,000 to seal a taxilane pavement surface and pavement joints. Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport will get $459,667 to install miscellaneous navigational aids and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.