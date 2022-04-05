NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Antonio Pitts, of Huntsville, Ala., faces a long list of federal charges for a rash of crimes that happened back in June 2021.

Investigators said it started with a carjacking before the 20-year-old suspect committed a number of armed robberies across Tennessee, hitting several fast food restaurants off of Interstate 40.

Surveillance video showed the suspect place an order before getting out of the car with a shotgun pointed at the drive-thru employee.

The suspect entered a cash register code before taking off with the money in a matter of seconds.

Pitts was later arrested in Madison County.

If convicted, Pitts faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison on each count of brandishing a firearm, and up to life in prison.