HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama advocacy group used Halloween night to gather the community in support of the family of 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan, who went missing in late September.

Despite the families’ efforts to get closure – the whereabouts of Logan are still unknown. By Tuesday night, investigators still had not issued an amber alert in his disappearance and no reward has been offered.

“He’s just a few years older than these kids that are here tonight that’s surrounding me and he’s still a child,” said Leslie Garner of the Kaiden Garner Project, who organized the gathering. “The family is looking for closure in any kind of way.”

The Kaiden Garner Project, whose efforts to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect, started because of the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Florence.

The hope is that a community gathering and continued pleas with investigators will offer any tips to help uncover what happened to Logan.

“My son is the city’s son, and it’s going to take the city to help find him until someone will be brave enough to step up and say something,” said Logan’s mother LaQueta Hurt. “Until someone decides to step up, he won’t be found.”

Investigators say that details of Logan’s disappearance are limited. In the meantime, investigators are continuing to treat the disappearance as a person in danger.

“Now I’m asking others in the community to join me in finding my son. Say something, please,” said Hurt.

Garner told News 19 that Logan’s disappearance is a community issue and everyone in the community is responsible for bringing young Ja’Marious Logan home.

Logan was last seen at the L-R Patton apartments on Monday, September 29. He’s described as 5’6 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue hoodie with yellow writing and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the investigator at (256) 427-5044 or call (256) 722-7100.