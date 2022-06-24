(WHNT) — Expecting mothers seeking abortion might be forced to pursue other options after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark cases legalizing abortion nationwide.

Adoption has always been an option, but with the possibility of too many children and not enough homes to care for them, how will adoption agencies adapt to this shift in society?

News 19 spoke with local family service and adoption providers to learn how they plan to continue helping future mothers who might not be in a stable situation to care for a baby.

Herbie Newell, the president and executive director of Lifeline Children’s Services, says the Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t change the course of their ministry, or their mission to provide expecting mothers with the utmost support.

“To families that have been willing to foster to adopt and to support women and children, I can’t imagine that in North Alabama,” Newell told News 19. “We’re not going to have an overabundance of families willing to help meet the need of women in crisis.”

Newell says Lifeline has always had more families prepared to adopt than children.

The agency was able to find homes for over 50 children nationwide last year and has made 10 family matches in 2022.

Using Christ as a foundation to provide stable homes for children and an easy transition for expecting mothers, helps ensure that the child and mothers needs are met.

“You know, a mom finds herself in an unplanned crisis pregnancy, she doesn’t know where to turn,” said Jessie Jacobs, a social worker and church partnership coordinator. “The fear would be that she doens’t have any options.”

“With pregnancy counseling, a mother can reach out to Lifeline… and the first question isn’t going to be ‘okay, sign away, we’re going to adopt,'” Jacobs continued. “The first question is going to be ‘how can we best support mom?'”

Programs and counseling sessions are available for mothers and families looking to adopt. Domestic cases also grant the birth mother decision-making opportunities when picking the perfect family.

Jacobs added that a big part of Lifeline is creating space for birth mothers to keep in touch with their children and create reunification opportunities.