HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is doing its part to try and get cats fostered and adopted.

The shelter is in dire need of fosters and homes for several sets of cats and kittens, so if you’ve been looking for that ‘purr-fect’ opportunity to adopt, there is no time like the present.

Karen Sheppard, the Director of HAS, spoke with News 19 about the uptick in cats being admitted to the shelter in the summer.

“Cats tend to breed in the warmer, longer days. So every summer, they repopulate and so that segways great into the foundation of making sure that everyone is safe and spays and neuters,” said Sheppard.

Cats’ tendency to breed in the summer is the reason and this uptick in cats being brought into shelters is the reason June was named Adopt a Cat Month.

Sheppard added that the need for adoptions and foster homes is higher this year than its ever been.

To learn more about the fostering programs at HAS, you can read about all the different types on the Animal Services section of the City of Huntsville website. To learn more about adoptions, you can click here.