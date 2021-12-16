Additional police in place as officials investigate social media threat to Grissom High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – School officials confirmed a threat was circulating on social media regarding Grissom High School Thursday morning.

In a statement to News 19, Huntsville City Schools said they immediately began investigating the threat, consulting with the district’s own security officials, as well as Huntsville Police.

Families who wish to keep their students at home Thursday can do so without penalty; virtual exams will be administered to those staying at home.

For those already at Grissom, HCS will be keeping students in classrooms as much as possible on a minimum transition schedule, along with additional security precautions.

Huntsville Police said they believe the threat is not credible, however, there will be additional officers at the school Thursday and in the coming days as necessary and appropriate.

School officials added that the student involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.

The HCS statement concluded by encouraging parents and guardians to remind their children to “see something, say something,” and report any concerning behavior to a teacher or administrator.