Adapting to remote work environments

Throughout the pandemic businesses and companies have been challenged to social distance employees to slow the spread of COVID-19.

And for the first time working from home became common place across the nation for any profession that could.

In 2020, we all got plunged into the deep end of the pool and a lot of people had never in their lives worked remotely full time. Leaders hadn’t managed employees they couldnt see.

“So many companies two years ago if you had said, can your people work from home? Oh no, that’s not possible, we cant make that work there’s too many things… And suddenly they were forced into it,” says Ben Eubanks.

Ben Eubanks is the chief research officer at lighthouse research and advisory. He says those who were forced to work remotely had to quickly adjust and we eventually embraced a “New normal” together.

“After about 90 days people started saying hey, this feels easier even if it wasn’t easy it felt easier because they had grown accustomed to it,” says Eubanks.

Dr. William MacKenzie is an associate professor of management at the university of Alabama at Huntsville. MacKenzie teaches human resources in the college of business and says working remotely has it’s benefits including flexibility in schedules and a new work/life balance.

“Now that we have kind of all experienced that together we are in a situation where bosses and employers are going to be more likely to be receptive to an employee who needs to be home for an extended amount of time for perhaps a sick loved one they are caring for or some personal issues going on” says Dr. MacKenzie.

And challenges including a technology learning curve, high speed internet access for all, and childcare for working parents.

“We need to recognize that there are people who don’t have access to high speed internet and they don’t have computers at home and home offices and for these individuals it’s not an option,” says Dr. MacKenzie.

Experts say they don’t see working from home ending any time soon.

“Six out of 10 companies told us that for the foreseeable future for the coming year and into next year even they are planning on doing more virtual hiring which means I’m going to hire someone whether they live here locally or not it doesn’t matter to me I’m going to hire them anyway based on their skills, based on their capabilities,” says Eubanks