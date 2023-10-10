MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Read Me A Story, Stella is a children’s picture book about siblings reading books and building a doghouse together.

The book, written by Marie Louise Gay, recently came up during a keyword search done by the Huntsville-Madison Public Library while it was looking for books in its children’s selection that may contain what they deem “inappropriate” content or sexually explicit messaging.

“We noticed that one story the one that you mentioned, with the author of the last name Gay was on there and we went and read the story and found out that it wasn’t anything to do with sexually explicit content,” said Dr. Marisa Allison, organizer with the Read Freely Alabama Madison County chapter.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library said it never moved the book out of the children’s section.

“‘Read Me A Story Stella’ is on the shelf where it belongs. It has never been moved or deleted from our system,” said Cindy Hewitt, Executive Director of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

The book was ‘flagged’ as part of a list of books that possibly contained sexually explicit content. That list was compiled based on public submissions and approved by the Alabama Public Library System board a few weeks ago.

“We felt it was important to look at our collection to see. The big topics seem to be sexually explicit books, so we focused on that and pulled in just a bunch of keywords so ‘Stella’ just ended up on an unfiltered list. We’re librarians, we’re looking at our collection to make sure we’ve got things in age-appropriate places and that was never intended to be touched at all,” said Hewitt.

But Allison and several other activist groups feel the list specifically targets LGBTQ+ related books that they say don’t contain any “sexually explicit” material.

“We are aggrieved because there is a conflation between content that is LGTBQ related and sexually explicit content, and that is offensive and discriminatory and the citizens of Huntsville and Madison deserve better,” said Allison.

News 19 has requested access to the list approved by the APLS but has yet to hear back.