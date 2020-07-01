‘Acteevist Project’ donates $2,500 to help Huntsville Utilities customers with overdue bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local, community-funded organization is giving back to community members struggling with utility bills.

According to Huntsville Utilities, Travis & Ashley from The Acteevist Project donated $2,500 to Huntsville Utilities in order to help customers who are delinquent on their utility bills. The post says the money was raised through donations by the “AcTEEvist Army.”

Huntsville Utilities says that if you are one of the people whose account was paid, you will receive a call.

You can learn more about The AcTEEvist Project on Facebook and Instagram.