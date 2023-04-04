HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – One small step 50 years ago is now one giant leap for students at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering as a new partnership with NASA is paving the way.

ASCTE and NASA announced their latest collaboration April 4. The partnership will create opportunities for students to have access to NASA facilities, research programs and pathways into internships.

“It makes me feel really excited because we get to be apart of something super big especially at NASA,” Current student ambassador Addison Hammond said. “It makes me feel like we all have potential to do something really great in life.”

The partnership ensures that ASCTE students have the high levels of educational resources and gives them practical learning.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with NASA,” President of ASCTE Matt Massey said. “This partnership is a result of several years of conversation reinforcing our commitment to ensuring high levels of relevant and practical learning for ASCTE students. We are confident that our students will benefit immensely from this program, and we are excited to see how this partnership will shape the future of cyber in aerospace engineering”

While this is an exciting new venture for ASCTE, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center representatives say any school is welcome to collaborate with the space agency. To learn more, click here.

