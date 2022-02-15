HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police confirmed a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the Westbound lanes of I-565 at the Greenbrier exit just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

39-year-old Joseph Lester Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and no charges are expected at this time.

Investigators believe the incident began as a domestic dispute when the car pulled off the roadway. They said they believe Campbell got out of the vehicle and walked onto I-565 before being struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound.

Huntsville Police said the call came in about 8:30 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-565 near exit three.

All lanes were reopened just before 11 p.m.