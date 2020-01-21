AAMU's Teachers of Tomorrow sending love before Valentine's Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - Deployed soldiers will receive a lot of love before the holiday hits.

The Alabama A&M Teachers of Tomorrow hosted one of its first events as a new student organization.

Students created cards thanking soldiers for their service. They had the opportunity to FaceTime a soldier currently stationed in Baghdad to gain insight into his career and life.

"A lot of people are buzzed about Valentine's Day," said Teachers of Tomorrow president Keon Thomas. "A lot of people look forward to Valentine's Day. So we're like, why not add a twist to it and just send some love to the soldiers because they're away from their loved ones so they can't really celebrate Valentine's Day the way that we can."

Teachers of Tomorrow will ship their hand-made Valentine's Day cards ahead of schedule.

