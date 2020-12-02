AAMU cancels in-person commencement ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M will not have an in-person graduation ceremony this year due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

AAMU officials cancelled the ceremony that was due to be held on December 11, in the Louis Crews Stadium.

Officials said that despite making every attempt to create a safe environment for AAMU’s graduates and their families in accordance with all CDC, federal and state guidelines, it was later determined that this commencement, no matter how well-planned, would pose too much risk.

Students will still be able to officially graduate as long as they have completed their degree requirements.

Graduates that had expected to walk in the December ceremony will have the opportunity to participate along with the graduates in spring of 2021.