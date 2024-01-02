HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — According to a AAA survey, more than half of all drivers engage in dangerous behavior. The most common dangerous behaviors were speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

“Despite acknowledging the dangers, some drivers continue to engage in potentially deadly behaviors, particularly speeding,” AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety President and Executive Director Dr. David Yang said. “Understanding the different types of risky driving behaviors and the characteristics of drivers who engage in them is crucial for developing targeted interventions to achieve safe mobility.”

The association says within the past six weeks or so, there have been a lot of cars on the road due to the holidays, and because of this…they say the chance of more car crashes increases.

AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram says, “We need to pay more attention to the task at hand when we’re out there. We need to be doing that anyway because we don’t have really good crash rates here in Alabama compared to other states around the country and a lot of that is due to distractions.”

AAA wants to remind us of Alabama’s hands-free law, which is in effect. This means you cannot hold a phone in your hand while you’re driving. The association says they are advocates of the law, and hope it’ll help decrease the number of car accidents we see in the state.

Speaking of car accidents, several Huntsville body shops tell News 19 they are slammed with customers.

Several declined an interview Tuesday afternoon due to the amount of work on their plate. Some did speak to News 19’s Lynsey Smith over the phone, stating a lot of people are set to wait weeks for repairs to be made to their cars.