HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a Summer full of travel nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels, many people are trying to squeeze in one last vacation before Fall. So if you are planning on heading out of town for Labor Day weekend, you’ll need to pack your patience.

AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram told News 19 that more than a third of Americans are expected to travel for the holiday weekend. When it comes to flying, booking service Hopper expects 12.6 million of those people will be getting on a plane.

Unfortunately for flyers, delays and cancellations are still an issue. Flight Aware reported 4,835 delays within the United States on Tuesday and 887 cancellations. This is a problem flyers have experienced all year.

Flight Aware reported 128,934 flights have been cancelled in the United States from January through July 2022.

But flyers aren’t the only ones who might have a problem. Ingram told News 19 that traffic may cause heavy delays for travelers. He recommends trying to leave at off times to alleviate slow downs.

“Always, coming back is going to be the busiest,” Ingram says. “On Monday, the holiday itself, that’s when most people will be driving home. Monday afternoon and Monday evening, that’s the busiest time for sure.”

However, getting to your destination may be a little easier.

“Getting away on the front end of that it’s a little more spread out. Some people will go Friday, some people will go Saturday,” Ingram shared.

To help alleviate some traffic and keep drivers safe over the holiday the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstate highways from 12:00PM Friday until 11:59AM on Monday.