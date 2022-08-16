HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Construction is well underway on North Alabama’s first sensory gym. Owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker are prepared to open in October and will celebrate with a Halloween party for the community.

Sensory gyms are used for children with special needs to help improve fine motor skills, coordination, and cognitive-behavioral social skills. The gym will have different pieces of sensory equipment including zip lines, trampolines, and a rock climbing wall.

The gym will also provide resources including after-school care, birthday party rentals, as well as STEM and art classes. The Tuckers’ ultimate goal is to create a safe space where children with special needs can play and interact with other kids.

“We have a son that is on the Autism spectrum and we also have a son that is not on the Autism spectrum, so we wanted to create an environment where the two can come to a safe place and play together,” Vanessa told News 19.

Vanessa’s husband, Joaquin, told News 19 that the family’s experience with their son has been the driving factor in opening a sensory gym.

“This is a place where you don’t have to say ‘I’m sorry.’ Dealing with a child on the Autism spectrum, we often feel that we are rushed when we go out to places, so this is a place where you can just be a kid.”

The gym is located in Hampton Cove off Sutton Rd. near Walmart. The gym will fit the Rocket City theme with elements of space incorporated throughout. The Tuckers also have plans of expanding to Athens and Birmingham in the near future.

Ahead of We Rock the Spectrum’s opening they are getting ready to begin hiring part-time employees and volunteers. Positions will be posted on their website.