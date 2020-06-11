A night of demonstration, discussion, and prayer happening in Huntsville tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Groups are gathering in Huntsville for many reasons tonight.

Huntsville City Council will be having a scheduled meeting starting at at 5:30. This is the first regular council meeting since a June 3 protest ended with police using gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets to disperse those who refused to leave.

Demonstration

A group asking for change plans to gather in front of city hall starting at 5 p.m.

They’re calling for greater police accountability and transparency, including the public release of body-camera footage. On the event flyer, organizers asked everyone to exercise their constitutional rights, in a peaceful way, and make their voices heard.

That means, they will be there when people begin arriving for the city council meeting.

Discussion

The Huntsville City Council Meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 at city hall.

District 2 representative Frances Akridge said she will ask the council to form a review board to look at events involving protestors and police from May 30 to June 5. She also says anyone who wants to be involved should come prepared with solutions.

“If you inundate any of your city council members with complaints. We, like police officers, are human. We get hungry, we get tired, but we are there for you. But the real place where understanding happens is at their office, in your neighborhood,” said Akridge.

Mayor Tommy Battle says he has asked Chief Mark McMurray to provide an after-action report to city leaders on June 18th.

As for tonight’s meeting, the public is invited to comment. Anyone who wants to comment must sign up in the lobby and wait to be called into chambers as social-distancing prevents more than about 15 people in the room at a time.

Prayer

A large group of churches will also be gathering to pray in Big Spring Park East starting at 6 p.m.

At least 30 church leaders and their congregations were invited. Pastor Rusty Nelson from the Rock Family Worship Center spearheaded tonight’s big prayer night. Organizers say it is not a protest, it is a big open event where people can gather together to pray for change while social distancing.

The event organizers as attendees to respect COVID-19 safety guidelines by remaining home if they are sick or high risk, encourage wearing masks, and keeping a 6-foot distance between household groups.

Find more information about the prayer here:

Churches and congregations that were invited to the open event: