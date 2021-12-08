A new tradition starts in South Huntsville, the Krampus Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Krampus is part of European folklore as one of St. Nick’s helpers who doles out punishment to misbehaving children and what better way to dole out punishment than by having people run.

The first Krampus Run 5k, hosted by Das Stahl Bierhaus and the South Huntsville Main Business Association, is set to take place on December 18. The organizers of the event said they want to bring the German tradition of Krampus to South Huntsville.

The 5k will start at noon on Saturday, December 18 in Grissom High School’s parking lot. The run will go down Haysland Road and wind through Elgie’s Walk Greenway.

“We wanted to create something unique for South Huntsville. Drawing from Huntsville’s heritage and Austrian folklore we developed the Krampus 5K,” said Stahl. “Krampus is one of St. Nickolas’ helpers. While St. Nick rewards the good children, it’s Krampus’ job to dole out the punishments. Our 5K fun run is a tongue-n-cheek take on the Krampuslauf – literally a ‘Krampus Run’. We look forward to seeing you at our family-friendly 5k.”

Registration for the event is $30 for participants who sign up before race day and $35 for those that sign up on race day. The fee includes a snack from Heavenly Sinwiches food truck and a memento from Krampus.

After the race, participants are invited to Das Stahl Bierhaus for pictures with Krampus and the release of a Krampus-themed beer from Straight to Ale.

For more information and to sign up for the race click here.