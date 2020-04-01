A New Leash on Life searching for volunteers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Non-profit organization A New Leash on Life is struggling to make a profit during the pandemic and is looking for volunteers to help.

The organization works to save animals from death in municipal shelters and from neglect and abuse on the streets. The money they raise helps pay for homeless pets’ vet bills.

Debbie Dodd, director of A New Leash on Life, says because the organization has had to close three thrift stores, their income is down, making it hard to pay for those bills.

On the bright side, Dodd says the intake of dogs for fostering is up by around 50%, but for cats the number is lower.

Through thick and thin, pandemic or not pandemic, Dodd says A New Leash is still ready to serve the community.

“We also want to be here for our community to help with problems that people are having,” said Dodd. “Like if they need pet food, we can help with that. If they need us to help spay and neuter their pets, we always help with that for low-income people, and now, some people that lost their jobs may need us to help.”

Dodd adds that you can help out the non-profit while still social distancing.

A New Leash on Life is looking for office workers to help answer emails and phone calls. They need people to foster and adopt dogs and cats. With their thrift stores closed, they are moving to online sales and need people to help with taking photos and posting items to sell.

Anyone looking to donate items to sell or donate money to the cause are welcome as well.

To adopt, foster or volunteer, visit their website.