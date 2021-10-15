A new craft beer trail is launching in honor of NASA’s Artemis program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Brewers across Huntsville put their creative minds together with Downtown Huntsville, Inc., to make a new craft beer trail specifically to celebrate NASA’s Artemis Program.

The Artemis program is set to take humans back to the Moon in 2024, including the first woman and the first person of color.

“[We] are excited to promote the Artemis 1 mission, which is launching later this year,” said Downtown Huntsville, Inc. Communications Coordinator Alyssa Lee. “It’s super exciting for NASA and we want to celebrate it here in Huntsville.”

Keith Yager, Head Brewer at Rocket Republic knew exactly what he was going to be creating for this special event.

“We’re having one beer that we’re releasing,” he explained. “The name of the beer is Ground Control and it’s going to be a kind of red lagerish beer. It’s different from a lager, has more of a clean, hoppy taste.”

Each beer is brewed fresh and as close to the debut date as possible and a new beer will be feature every week through January.

Below the Radar is the first brewery to debut their beer. Head Brewer Dan Sherfey gave News 19 a peek into what he has in store for the Artemis Craft Beer Trail.

Sherfey has created a barley wine that will be featured and a German lager with an out of this world name. He wanted to keep the names a surprise for when the beers debut on October 18.

Below the Radar Brewhouse (220 Holmes Avenue)

Chandlers Ford Brewing (109 North Side Square inside BeeZr)

Fractal Brewing (3200 Leeman Ferry Road Southwest)

Green Bus Brewing (206 Eustis Avenue Southeast)

Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Avenue West)

Mad Malts Brewing (109 Maple Avenue Northwest)

Rocket Republic Downtown (617 Meridian Street)

Salty Nut Brewery (2404 Clinton Avenue West)

Straight to Ale (2610 Clinton Avenue West)

Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Avenue West)

Each new beer will get a week to be the feature of the Artemis Trail. Downtown Huntsville Inc., will have updates each week on Facebook.