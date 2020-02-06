A dozen families still need to relocate before Sparkman Homes gets demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several more families need to move out of Sparkman Homes in order for the city to demolish the complex.

WHNT News 19 previously reported that families had a certain amount of time to move out the subsidized housing community and into their new homes.

A few more families remain on the property

The parking lot off Holmes Avenue near Sparkman Homes is empty. Most of the tenants found new section 8 housing because the city planned to demolish Sparkman. Twelve families are currently living at the apartments out of the 157 families that have already moved.

"It is February fifth and all of our residents are not out," said Huntsville Housing Authority (HHA) real estate development director Quisha Riche. "We are granting them additional time so they can find units."

Sparkman Homes was once a home to HHA deputy executive director

For Tony McGinnis, never seeing Sparkman again hits close to home. "I am a former resident of Sparkman Homes, so there is a lot of emotional equity that I have in the community," said McGinnis. He's the deputy executive director at the HHA.

Residents were given tenant protection vouchers to help them relocate. The voucher is a section 8 voucher that allows them to take it to a private landlord within city limits or out of state to other section 8 programs.

What's next?

"I think the housing authority has done a great job in doing the maintenance, but because of the lack of funds that we are receiving its made it impossible for us to continue to upkeep those facilities."

The demolition will free up 17 acres of space.

"We have a lot of options that we're exploring right now,: said McGinnis. "We don't have a definite -we just want to make sure we provide the best possible use of the space."

The Oscar Mason Center is part of the Sparkman Homes property and right now the housing authority doesn't know if that building will be demolished as well.

Residents are getting help to make a smooth transition

The housing authority is helping residents make the move less burdensome.

"We are paying application fees for them if they are applying to different landlords," said Riche. "We are also paying utility re-connection fees when they relocate their utilities from their current unit to their new unit, and we are also providing moving services."

Riche said the housing authority is giving residents as much time as they need to find a new home.

"We didn't want any of our residents to feel like they were in this alone," said Riche.

More on demolition day

Pretty soon the whole place will be empty. The Huntsville Housing Authority said the remaining families should be moved out very soon. Once they relocate to their new homes, HHA will notify the city. Huntsville will then have 180 days to demolish the apartments.

