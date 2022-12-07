HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The eighth annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, hosted by Mix 96.9 and the Von Braun Center (VBC) will be kicking off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 8.

This year’s parade theme, chosen via a People’s Choice Poll, will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” with first-time sponsors Bank Independent.

Over 80 quality floats, animals and marching bands will be featured throughout the parade, with Grand Marshal: Kids to Love Founder and CEO Lee Marshall.

Organizers say there will be a new parade route this year, starting on Clinton Avenue near the U.S. Post Office. From there, the procession will continue as follows:

East on Clinton

Right onto Church Street

Left onto Williams Avenue

Left onto Franklin Street

Continue straight onto Washington Street

Right onto Monroe Street

Left onto Meridian Street

End at The Lumberyard

(Courtesy of Parade Officials)

The Huntsville Police Department says they will begin closing roads at 5 p.m. on Thursday, lasting until the entire parade has ended.

Authorities expect heavy vehicle and foot traffic in the area and ask everyone to pack their patience and use extreme caution in the twilight hours.

To stay up-to-date with all parade happenings or announcements, you can visit the parade’s Facebook page here, on the VBC website here.