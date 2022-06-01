HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The eighth annual “Crush Wine & Food Festival” is scheduled to be held this Fall, and organizers say this year is one you won’t want to miss!

In a “pre-game” press conference held at 10 a.m. on June 7, a new logo for the event will be revealed.

Dates for this year’s festival are set for September 19 through 24.

Those who attend can “Take Flight,” strolling throughout Big Spring Park and sampling every kind of wine imaginable. Don’t like wine? They have something for you, too!

The “Whiskey & Wild Game Garden” is set to return for this year’s event, featuring whiskeys and bourbons from all around the world.

Several food vendors will be offering the very best in the industry, organizers say, with everything from charcuterie classes, chocolatiers, gourmet sandwiches and more. Private wine guru tours will be available, along with a full lineup of vendors and events throughout the festival.

Children and dogs (with the exception of service animals) will not be allowed at the event, and there are no discounts or “non-drinking” tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 7. Tickets are non-refundable, however, they say you can transfer them last minute if an emergency arises. You can then sell your ticket or give it to a friend.

Food is not included in the ticket price for admission. Outside food and drink will not be allowed, along with no firearms or weapons. There will be free bottled water available at the water tent.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets once they become available, visit the event website here.