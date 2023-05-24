HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An 89-year-old man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash on Hwy 431 and Mountain Cove Road around 4:43 p.m..

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed Robert Carter was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say three other people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Traffic in the area was impacted as all southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed but were reopened once the scene was clear.

Authorities say no more details are available as the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.