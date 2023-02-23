MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A search warrant carried out on Wednesday led to the arrest of three people in New Market, now charged with drug trafficking.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed with News 19 that Thomas Laron Hardy, 29, Kierra Nicole Madden Lambert, 21, and DeAndrew Lamar White, 21, were booked into the Madison County Jail late Wednesday night.

HPD said the North Alabama Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on a home on Petty Street in New Market with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Police said agents were able to recover around 800 grams of methamphetamine, several firearms and around $9,200 of perceived drug proceeds from the search.

Hardy (Madison Co. Jail) Lambert (Madison Co. Jail) White (Madison Co. Jail)

Lambert and White were both charged with one count of drug trafficking and placed on a $300,000 each.

Hardy was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of first-degree possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $402,500.

The HPD said the investigation is ongoing.