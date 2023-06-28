NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University received an $8.1 Million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Tuesday to help fund upgrades for the school’s expansion and other projects.

In the university’s announcement, AAMU says the money will not only help with solar energy storage but also play a part in transitioning the Bulldog Transit System into one that produces zero emissions.

“Our goal was to achieve a 100% green transit system,” said Director and Principle Investigator Marshall Chimwedzi. “This grant will allow us to reach that milestone in 2024. That’s huge for Alabama A&M and the entire community.”

Chimwedzi says that AAMU was successful in the competitive grant process thanks to the “momentum and commitment the University has shown” in being a responsible member of the community.

Not only will the bus fleet be expanded by more than 60%, but the project is also expected to make several key impacts:

Transitions the Bulldog Transit System to 100% zero emission by 2024

Creates a new microgrid using a battery electric storage system (BESS) to store excess solar energy

Expands the footprint of the AAMU solar farm to 3 megawatts of solar power generation

Generates at least 30 percent of campus electric energy consumption

Provides AAMU-led green energy workforce development opportunities

Expansion of the State’s largest Level 3 charging station

New systems will create greater efficiency (e.g., new charging stations will reduce full-charge times from 4 hours to 15 minutes for buses)

AAMU Vice President for Business and Finance Carlton Spellman says the grant is transformational in more ways than one.

“We’re excited about what this means for the University and our community,” Spellman said. “As one of only three universities and the only [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] in the group of [Federal Transit Authority] grant awardees, it also allows A&M to help lead the way in creating greener campuses and healthier environments for people to learn, work, and live.”

Of the 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, AAMU was the only Alabama awardee.