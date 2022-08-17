HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.

The multi-cultural arts and entertainment event, “Blok To The Future,” will kick off at 3 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at 200 Russell Street.

Organizers say this will be a family-friendly event that will have something for all ages, with art, music, food trucks and more.

Performances will feature Boniecha James, Jon Bonnano, Couper King, The Gifted, Fly Michelangelo and Them Damn Dogs.

The goal, organizers say, is to stimulate and cultivate the arts and culture in the Tennessee Valley and Southeastern Region. Each year, they involve several S.T.E.A.M. aspects throughout the festival.

For more information, you can visit the event site here, or stay up-to-date on their Facebook page here.