$700 million Redstone Arsenal Gateway opens

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – City of Huntsville, state and federal officials were at Monday’s ribbon cutting for the new $700 million Redstone Arsenal Gateway Building.

Redstone Gateway will have training and office space for the U.S. Army, the Missiles and Space program and will also have some FBI employees.

Various speakers at the ribbon cutting talked about the importance the new building will have, bragged about economic development in the area and talked about how the project is a shining example of private, public partnerships.

“It’s an exceptional example of a private, public partnership. I have to say that the Team Redstone concept, in my experience, is unique in the country,” said Stephen Budorick, president and CEO of Corporate Office Properties Trust.

With Redstone Gateway, Redstone Arsenal now has about 1.7 million square feet of office and research space.

The Arsenal has 4.2 million square feet of office and research space capacity.