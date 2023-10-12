HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 5th Annual Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is preparing for its return to Southside Park on Saturday.

The free event, sponsored by South Huntsville Main Association and Madison County Commission Phil Riddick, is set to fill the park with music from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and their appetite, as food trucks will be available during the event.

This year’s festival is headlined by Alabama’s own ‘Three on a String.’ The band, which has been making its rounds around the U.S. and Canada for decades, will bring its long-practiced stylings to the festival beginning at 6 p.m.

Ahead of ‘Three on String’, ‘Iron Horse’ will take the stage at 4 p.m. This band, originating in Muscle Shoals is known for making their own sometimes genre-bending arrangements along with their tributes to popular rock bands like Led Zeppelin and Guns and Roses. The band offers a unique versatility that can range from bluegrass standards all the way to rock hits.

Opening up the festival at 2 p.m. will be the Grasstronauts. This band of Huntsville locals plays both all standards and more modern songs and its set list boasts a wide range of Americana, Rock and Folk Rock that it converts into a classic bluegrass sound.

The festival said anyone coming out will also be able to enjoy all of Southside Park’s normal amenities from the Aldrige Creek Greenway to the dog park.