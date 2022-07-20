HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On June 20, 1969, the crew of Apollo 11 landed on the moon. In the years since astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the moon, the world has made many advancements in space travel, with the Marshall Space Flight Center helping to lead the charge.

On Wednesday, Drake State Community and Technical College hosted the inaugural celebration of International Moon Day The day’s events revolved around the theme ‘Lunar Exploration, Coordination, and Sustainability.’

“We’re connecting the past and the past here in Huntsville, the last 50-60 years of the space program, and the next 50-60 years in space,” said Moon Village Association Vice President John C. Mankins.

Speakers celebrated the history of space travel while looking forward to the next steps in lunar exploration.

“The most exciting part is that the students here in Huntsville and the community of Huntsville will see their place in the new world economy and the moon,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims. “We’re excited.”

Drake State Community College students have been actively involved in the space program. The Drake State Frontiers Research Program was selected by Marshall Space Flight Center to collaborate in the Moon-to-Mars program. Students and staff have worked to develop 3-D printing technology to help build structures in space.