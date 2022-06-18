HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – $500,000 in grant funding was awarded to 13 local nonprofit organizations that focus on the health of Madison County residents.
Huntsville Hospital’s Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative was created to improve the health of the community through education, prevention and early detection of disease.
The 2022-2023 recipients feature a group that donates new shoes to students, one that provides boxing classes to those with Parkinson’s disease and another that provides free dental care.
Huntsville Hospital said over the next year the grant funding will be distributed to the following groups:
- The Arc of Madison County – $16,500
- CASA – $44,500
- Community Free Clinic – $100,000
- Community Free Dental Clinic – $40,000
- Downtown Rescue Mission – $10,000
- The Enrichment Center – $10,000
- First Stop Inc. – $10,500
- HEALS – $72,500
- New Hope Children’s Clinic – $75,500
- Rock Steady Boxing – $27,500
- United Cerebral Palsy – $10,000
- Village of Promise – $10,000
- WellStone Behavioral Health – $73,000
Since 1996, the initiative has awarded $12.4 million to more than 51 local organizations.