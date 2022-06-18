HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – $500,000 in grant funding was awarded to 13 local nonprofit organizations that focus on the health of Madison County residents.

Huntsville Hospital’s Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative was created to improve the health of the community through education, prevention and early detection of disease.

The 2022-2023 recipients feature a group that donates new shoes to students, one that provides boxing classes to those with Parkinson’s disease and another that provides free dental care.

Huntsville Hospital said over the next year the grant funding will be distributed to the following groups:

The Arc of Madison County – $16,500

CASA – $44,500

Community Free Clinic – $100,000

Community Free Dental Clinic – $40,000

Downtown Rescue Mission – $10,000

The Enrichment Center – $10,000

First Stop Inc. – $10,500

HEALS – $72,500

New Hope Children’s Clinic – $75,500

Rock Steady Boxing – $27,500

United Cerebral Palsy – $10,000

Village of Promise – $10,000

WellStone Behavioral Health – $73,000

Since 1996, the initiative has awarded $12.4 million to more than 51 local organizations.