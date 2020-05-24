500 cars show up for an old-fashioned Saturday drive-in movie at MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of people showed up to MicCity in Huntsville Saturday night to see a movie the old fashioned way.

Organizers say about 500 cars showed up and dozens came to spread out on blankets to watch Wonder Woman at a drive-in at The Camp.

It was an opportunity to practice social distancing and still go to the movies. Employees at the camp wore masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the event was shut down early due to lightning in the area, but MidCity plans to do a drive-in movie every two weeks.