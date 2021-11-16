5 inmates test positive for hepatitis A in Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple inmates have tested positive for hepatitis A at the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that five inmates were placed in quarantine

The Alabama Department of Public Health will go to the jail Wednesday to offer Hepititus vaccines to inmates.

According to the CDC, hepatitis A is very contagious. It is spread through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice. Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine.