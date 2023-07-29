HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An early Saturday morning fire at an apartment building has caused multiple adults and children to be displaced, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR).

HFR said that five trucks were sent to the scene of an apartment fire on Mahogany Row around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Now, authorities say three adults and two children are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross has stepped in to assist during this time.

HFR is still investigating what led to the fire but says no one was injured from it.