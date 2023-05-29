HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One longstanding Memorial Day tradition – the Cotton Row Run – took place in downtown Huntsville this morning.

For the 43rd year, the run brought hundreds of runners, spectators and volunteers to the area to honor military members who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Since 1980, runners have gathered at the starting line early on Memorial Day beneath the living memorial flag, hoisted by one of Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s engines. That flag commemorates Fallen Warriors whose families live in North Alabama.

Starting on Church Street, runners participated in three races, ranging from the 1-mile Fun Run to the 5K and 10K races.

43rd Annual Cotton Row Run (Photo: Mariah Wiggs, News 19)

Each pin number worn by a runner also contained the name and photo of a service member who lost their lives.

All the proceeds from the race benefit Gold Star Families, Snowball Express, Gold Star Moms, and other charities in the community.

Winners in each of the four 10K race divisions also competed for the chance to win prize money. Prize money winners were able to receive Cotton Row Run awards but not age division awards.

To see a full list of results for the different races and age groups, you can visit the Cotton Row Run website.