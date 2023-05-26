HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 43rd Annual Cotton Row Run is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, as runners, spectators and volunteers prepare to enjoy the longstanding Huntsville tradition.

Since 1980, runners have gathered at the starting line early on Memorial Day beneath the living memorial flag, hoisted by one of Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s engines. That flag commemorates Fallen Warriors whose families live in North Alabama.

The Huntsville Track Club organizes the race, which offers anyone who wants to participate the option to run in the 10k or 5k runs or the 1-mile fun run.

10k runners will begin their run at 7 a.m. and travel through the beautiful neighborhoods of downtown Huntsville including Blossomwood and Five Points. The 5k will start at 9 a.m. and will stay closer to downtown.

Below is the schedule of events:

6:00-6:45 a.m. – 10K Late Packet Pickup

6:40 – 10K Opening Ceremonies

7:00 – 10K Race Start

7:00-8:45 – 5K and Fun Run Packet Pick Up

8:40 – 5K Opening Ceremonies

8:58 – Ansley’s Angels Start

9:00 – 5K Race Start

9:10 – Awards for 10K Race

9:50 – 1 Mile Fun Run Opening Ceremonies

10:00 – 1 Mile Fun Run Start

10:15 – Awards for 5K Race

Proceeds from the run benefit Gold Star Families, Snowball Express, Gold Star Moms and other local charities.

If you want to make a last-minute decision to participate in any of the runs or walks (or all), you can sign up here.