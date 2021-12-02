4 possible redistricting plans introduced at Huntsville City Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Four redistricting plans were formally introduced at the Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday night. One was designed by the City, the other three by members of the public.

City officials said redrawing city council and school board district lines is necessary every 10 years after a census count and it is especially important in 2021 because Huntsville’s population grew by 20% over the past decade.

Of the four proposed plans, one was developed by the City of Huntsville Administration with input from City departments, the council and public feedback.

“I want to thank the members of the Redistricting Team who have worked tirelessly with the public, Council and Administration to get us to this point,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “I’m confident the Council will choose the plan that best represents all of Huntsville.”

The other three were developed and submitted by members of the public at one of the five public meetings held in October and November at City Hall.

All of the plans can be viewed below:

The council plans to adopt a final redistricting plan at the next meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Those who would like to learn more about the redistricting process can visit the City of Huntsville’s redistricting page.