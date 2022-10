MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.

HEMSI emergency crews took the patients to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. One person is reportedly in critical condition and another had very serious injuries. Two others reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saddle Ridge Drive in Owens Cross Roads.