HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple people are facing trafficking charges after 8.9 pounds of cocaine was recovered during a recent drug bust.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force arrested Stefanny Vargas Tavares, Brian Trinidad, Yandwin Miguel Corniel and Javier Molina, all from New York.

Authorities say the street value of the recovered drugs is around $400,000.

All four suspects are charged with Trafficking Cocaine. They were taken to the Madison County Jail on a bond set at $500,000 each.