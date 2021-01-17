36th Annual Huntsville MLK Unity Breakfast going virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Celebration Breakfast is nearly 40 years in the making, but it’s going to look a little bit different in 2021.

Like many events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th annual unity breakfast will also be going virtual this year.

The celebration is hosted by the Delta Theta Lambda Education Foundation and the Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Because of the pandemic, they can’t house the nearly 2,000 attendees at the Von Braun Center like they’ve done in years past, so they’re going online.

Foundation board chair Wilbert Brown says they are committed to bringing the same quality to viewers around the state with their virtual celebration.

He says the event is always one of their biggest fundraisers, which keeps community projects running.

There will be opportunities to donate during the virtual event tomorrow. The unity breakfast starts at 8 a.m., but the viewing portal opens at 7:30 a.m. On your computer or phone, you can tune in to YouTube, Facebook, or the DTL website.

On television, you can tune into WHDF, North Alabama’s CW. Depending on how you watch, your channel number may be different. You can find it here.

So if you’re interested in attending the annual event tomorrow, be sure to join in and bring your own breakfast!