HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 35-year-old Justin Keith Crawford, the driver, was killed as a result of that wreck, which happened in the area of Governors Drive and Governors Place around 7:45 p.m.

Police said Crawford’s vehicle left the road, and he was ejected from it. Authorities added that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Crawford was taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI with life-threatening injuries, where he died on Monday, June 12.

Police say no further information is available at this time as the investigation into the accident is ongoing.