HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest this week after they say they received a tip about someone distributing large amounts of fentanyl in Madison County.
The Sheriff’s Office said they identified and located the man at a hotel on University Drive earlier this week.
Lamont Deshone Laws was alledegly found in possession of 35 grams of fentanyl and was arrested without incident.
Laws was charged with drug trafficking and booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.