HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest this week after they say they received a tip about someone distributing large amounts of fentanyl in Madison County.

The Sheriff’s Office said they identified and located the man at a hotel on University Drive earlier this week.

Lamont Deshone Laws was alledegly found in possession of 35 grams of fentanyl and was arrested without incident.

Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Laws was charged with drug trafficking and booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.