HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three men are accused of using a gun to steal televisions from a Huntsville Walmart.

Huntsville Police said three suspects stole two TVs from the Walmart at 6140 University Drive in Huntsville around 10 a.m. Monday.

When the suspects were leaving the store an employee requested to see a receipt the suspect with the orange hat said they did not have one and showed her a pistol in his waistband, according to HPD.

Suspects accused of stealing televisions from Walmart. (Photos from HPD)

Officials said the suspects left the area in a white 2016 Kia Optima with Alabama tag 47D9H32.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 256-722-7100.