HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ security officers and law enforcement agencies met to discuss safety and emergency management at campuses across the country.

The Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities HBCU- Law Enforcement Executive and Administrators Conference took place in Huntsville this year.

The three-day conference kicked off today with a series of guest speakers including Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Officer Chris Reed, television court judge Greg Mathis and Kevin James, the president of Morris Brown College.

Hosted by Alabama A&M University, Oakwood University, and J.F. Drake Community College, the focus fell on HBCUs’ commitment to keeping their campuses safe.

According to the FBI, 57 HBCUs and Black churches have received bomb threats in 2022. With Alabama A&M on that list, the university’s own, Captain Demetrius Hightower said it’s important to be prepared.

“You can never be over prepared, you can always be well prepared,” said Hightower. “I feel like right now the university is moving in the right direction by just doing this conference.”

On the first day, members of the FBI and Homeland Security trained security chiefs on what to look for and how to respond if approached with a threat on campus.

“The strategies right now is just really sitting down and putting everything together. How the calls come in and how you’re going to dictate what happens,” Hightower explained. “We do work together with the FBI as well who is also here at the conference and they give us a certain type of steps and things they think we need to take as far as moving forward and not moving backward.”

Presentations at the conference even touched on guidelines to follow during severe weather events when people may have to come to their campus to stay safe.

