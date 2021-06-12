3 injured in north Huntsville shooting Huntsville by: News 19 Posted: Jun 12, 2021 / 05:13 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 12, 2021 / 05:13 AM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An early Saturday morning shooting left three people injured in north Huntsville. Huntsville Police Lt. Patterson told News 19 two women and a man were taken to the hospital. The condition of the three injured was unknown. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction