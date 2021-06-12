3 injured in north Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Huntsville seemed to be on the verge of change when it comes to how and when police body camera footage is released, but at least for now, it's delayed. Three city council members began a conversation about changing city policy at Thursday's council meeting.

Access to body camera footage has become a big conversation around the country -- and Huntsville is a part of that conversation with 3 city council members sponsoring a resolution that would lead to more transparency in access to that footage, but the resolution isn't quite ready yet.