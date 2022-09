TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were injured after a wreck in Toney Friday night.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said that a call came in around 8:15 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Patterson Lane.

Webster said three people were injured, but only one was in critical condition. The other two victims were stable and had non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims were taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.