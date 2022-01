Three people were injured in a Huntsville fight early Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police officials said officers were called to a fight in the 4500-block of Triana Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found three people were hurt; two of them had been shot.

The condition of those injured was not immediately known.