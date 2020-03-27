3 injured, 1 critically after shooting on Mastin Lake Road late Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Three people were injured after a shooting on Mastin Lake Road late Thursday night.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Basham told WHNT News 19 police responded to a call of shots fired at the motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road around 11:45 p.m.

Police initially found one man who was shot with non-life-threatening injures and later found two more men in the parking lot who had been shot. One had life-threatening injuries.

HEMSI took all three men to Huntsville Hospital.

Officers were holding 10-15 people for questioning, but they weren't sure if they had the shooter.

Police said there is no danger to the public and they believe everyone involved knew each other.

Officers added they didn't know what led to the shooting.